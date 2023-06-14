CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.7 %

CMPO stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $552.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.