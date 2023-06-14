Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

