ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.