ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.80.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.