Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at HSBC

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copa by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

