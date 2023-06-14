Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock valued at $812,231,762. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Core & Main by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

