CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,110,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,677 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,476,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.