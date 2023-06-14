Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,523,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

