Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

