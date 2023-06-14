Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $78,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

