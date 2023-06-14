Critical Comparison: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 1 2 1 0 2.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion N/A $2.28 billion N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 1.73 -$2.15 million $0.02 157.08

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 19.21% 8.08% 0.60% Inter & Co, Inc. 0.56% 0.41% 0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.