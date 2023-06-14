Critical Review: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) vs. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Confluent and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 4 14 0 2.78 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Confluent currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 17.07%. Bridgeline Digital has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Confluent.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Confluent has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Confluent and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $585.94 million 18.77 -$452.55 million ($1.72) -21.59 Bridgeline Digital $16.82 million 0.72 $2.14 million ($0.07) -16.57

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -77.61% -56.31% -18.79% Bridgeline Digital -4.00% -3.27% -2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Confluent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as distributors and wholesalers, multi-unit franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, industrial distributers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

