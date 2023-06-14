Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 5,048.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 79.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

