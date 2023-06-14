Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.31

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.31 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.67. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

