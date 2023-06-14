Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.67

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as low as C$14.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 169,425 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

