Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

CRON opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $670.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

