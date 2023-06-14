Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 50,500 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of C$11.66 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

