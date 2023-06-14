CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.87

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as low as C$14.88. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 104,098 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

