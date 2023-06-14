CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.