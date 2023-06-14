Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

