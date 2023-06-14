Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance
DUAVF opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.04.
About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
