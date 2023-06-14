Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $490.74 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.33 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.