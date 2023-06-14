Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.50

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as high as $53.60. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 36,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

