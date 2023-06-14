Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $58.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

DVN stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 15,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

