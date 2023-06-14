DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 115,159 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $153,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $161,080,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,959,000 after acquiring an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 824.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 776,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

