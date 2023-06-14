DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 115,159 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $153,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DexCom by 2,293.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 824.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 776,111 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,445. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

