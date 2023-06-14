Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.