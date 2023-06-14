Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

