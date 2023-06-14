DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 287.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,254 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.91% of DiamondHead worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

