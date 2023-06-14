Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) by 423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,972 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ DTOC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.