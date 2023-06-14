Dollar General Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 6,962 call options.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

