Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

