Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMZPY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.