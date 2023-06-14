Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 905.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.66% of Domino’s Pizza worth $80,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $301.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

