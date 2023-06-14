Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,658 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $84,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $17,790,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Insider Activity

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

