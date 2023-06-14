Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

