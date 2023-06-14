Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

