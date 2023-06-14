Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 32,909 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $50,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

