Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2,435,488.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

VNO stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

