Earnest Partners LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $32,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $5,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $512.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.95. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

