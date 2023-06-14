Earnest Partners LLC Has $36.52 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,790 shares of company stock valued at $53,536,783 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $180.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

