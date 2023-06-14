Earnest Partners LLC Has $39.03 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 759,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,947,000 after acquiring an additional 277,614 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 133,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

