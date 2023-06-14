Earnest Partners LLC Has $68.49 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.66% of Cirrus Logic worth $68,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

