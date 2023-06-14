Earnest Partners LLC Has $68.49 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Cirrus Logic worth $68,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

