Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2,435,488.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 366,533 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

