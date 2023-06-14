Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $66,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

CMI opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

