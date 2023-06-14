Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,784 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.