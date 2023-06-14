Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Citigroup

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ERJ stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Embraer by 3,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,235,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

