Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,434 shares of company stock worth $291,438. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

