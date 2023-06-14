Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.41. Enservco shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 135,765 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Enservco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

