Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

